We have excellent deals ready for those interested in improving their media centers, as some of Hisense’s most popular smart TVs and projectors are currently on sale. Today’s best deals start with the L9G Laser TV Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, as it is now available for $2,201 after receiving an insane 60 percent discount at Best Buy.

Hisense’s L9G Laser TV Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector is one of the best options for those interested in purchasing a massive 100-inch screen for their entertainment needs. This Ultra Short Throw projector comes with a 100-inch Ambient Light Rejecting Screen, 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and an incredibly bright 3,000 Lumens image that will let you enjoy your favorite games, shows, and movies even in bright scenarios. You will also experience powerful audio thanks to its incorporated 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive experience.

Of course, you can also opt for a more conventional upgrade with a smaller 65-inch screen, as Hisense’s U6 series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD smart Google TV is now available for $550, thanks to a very attractive 31 percent discount. This option normally sells for $800, meaning you can experience excellent image quality and great sound with $250 savings.

You can also check out Hisense’s 55-inch U8 4K Mini-LED ULED Google TV, as it now sells for $800, with 27 percent discounts. This is the 2023 version, which isn’t as cool as the newly announced Hisense ULED X lineup, but believe me, you will be more than pleased with the experience, so hurry before they sell out.