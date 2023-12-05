One of Hisense’s best smart TVs just got better thanks to the latest 37 percent discount, as the 75-inch variant of the U8 Series now sells for $1,234. This model normally sells for $1,950, meaning you can take one home and save enough to get you a second smart TV.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you one of Hisense’s best smart TVs for less. The 75-inch U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV comes with $715 in instant savings, which makes it an excellent option for those interested in a large-screen smart TV that won’t break the bank. This outstanding smart TV arrives with native 144hz refresh rates and a very bright image quality that will reach up to 1,500 nits. You will enjoy excellent color accuracy, outstanding contrast with deep blacks thanks to Full Array Local Dimming, and all the goodies that come with Dolby Vision IQ. You will also get to experience the company’s Game Mode Pro and control your TV with voice commands, as it’s also compatible with Alexa.

As I mentioned above, you can use your $715 savings to pick up another great smart TV, but you can also invest that money on improving your media experience, as you can also pick up a new JBL Bar 500: 5.1-Channel soundbar with MultiBeam and Dolby Atmos, as it now sells for $380 after receiving a 37 percent discount. And if you’re only looking for great sound and big savings, you can also get your hands on a new Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $130, thanks to the latest $40 discount.