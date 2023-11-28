We have great savings ready for anyone still looking to get their hands on a new smart TV, as Hisense’s latest offers will get you up to 46 percent savings on one of the company’s best offerings. Today’s best deals arrive with Hisense’s A6 Series Mini-LED smart TV, which currently sees a massive 46 percent discount on its 75-inch model, meaning you can take one home for just $648. This model normally sells for $1,200, which makes it the perfect option for those looking to get an excellent smart TV with a huge display on a budget.

The Hisense A6 series is one of the company’s best smart TVs, just under the U7 and U8 models, making it the perfect option for those who want a better media experience. It comes packed with a QLED screen that will reach up to 60Hz refresh rates. You also get other great features, including a very efficient Game Mode, multiple Voice assistant support, a gorgeous bezel-less design that makes it look even more premium, local dimming, wide color enhancer, and a massive app library that will let you download and enjoy all your favorite content.

Other impressive deals are available on the market, including a couple of old Black Friday offers that you need to check out before they’re gone forever. For instance, the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED smart TV receives a massive $7,000 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $3,000 before taxes. And if you’re still looking for more options, you can also head over to Walmart, where you will find another fan favorite, TCL’s 6-Series 4K Mini-LED smart TV selling for $498 on its 65-inch variant.