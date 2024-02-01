We have found tons of excellent smart TV deals that will help you get prepared for Super Bowl LVIII. We’ve already made a nice selection of the best options you can get; some options arrive with up to 60 percent savings and massive displays. However, we have also spotted a new option for those interested in getting a large screen display without breaking the bank, as you can currently get your hands on the 2023 version of Hisense’s U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $630 with the latest 45 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you huge savings on the 75-inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. This model normally sells for $1,150, but you can take one home for $630, meaning you get to score $520 in instant savings. This model supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, a bright 600-Nit display, 240 Motion Rate, and other nice features to enjoy the game, your favorite movies, shows, and more.

Other excellent alternatives to get you ready for Super Bowl LVIII

TCL Q6 series

If you can live with a smaller 55-inch smart TV, then you should also consider picking up TCL’s Q6 Series Fire TV, now going for $320 with 36 percent savings, which will get you $180 off. Amazon fans will also like to see that the 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $390 with $60 savings. And if you’re on a very tight budget, I recommend you check out Hisense’s A76K Series QLED 4K UHD smart TV, as it now goes for just $260, thanks to a $190 discount.

You can also add extra new lights to your room with the latest offers available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels selling for $110 thanks to a $90 on-page coupon or get the Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights with covers for $70 with $20 off. Or check out the options from Nanoleaf, where you will also find excellent savings on smart lightbulbs and more.