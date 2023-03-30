Hisense and the National Basketball Association have recently announced a collaboration to bring all the action and excitement of the NBA to more fans across North America with NBA League Pass, as this subscription service will be accessible in Hisense TVs in North America beginning with the 2023-24 season. And what better way to celebrate this collaboration than with new deals that will now get you up to 36 savings on the Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K Mini-LED smart TV.

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you get a new 65-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Class Google Smart TV home for just $898. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this excellent smart TV in a while, as previous offers would go up to 32 percent savings. This 36 percent discount will get you more than $500 in instant savings and one of Hisense’s best smart TVs in its 2022 lineup.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable model, as Hisense’s U6 series smart Fire TVs are also on sale. The largest 58-inch option goes for $470 after receiving a 22 percent discount, but today’s best offer will get you the 50-inch model for just $329, thanks to an insane 38 percent discount. And if you want something better, you can also consider checking out the ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch option that goes for $899, thanks to a $100 discount.

You can also enjoy your favorite games on Hisense’s PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector, which is currently selling for $2,498, thanks to a 24 percent discount. This 2,000 Lumen projector arrives with Android TV, HDR10, 30W stereo sound, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and more. And if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, remember you can also check out the Optoma GT1090HDRx Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector, selling for $1,3-8 with 16 percent savings, or the Optoma UHD38x for just $999 with $450 instant savings.

Still too much for your wallet? Remember that the Emotn N1 sells for just $350 thanks to a recent 33 percent discount and an extra $50 discount with an on-page coupon. Finally, you can also go for XGIMI’s MoGo Pro Portable Projector, selling for $349 with $150 instant savings, or the more potent XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector for $899 after a $200 discount.