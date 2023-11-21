The guys over at Hisense are insane, as they have now decided to shave $7,000 off its largest and best smart TV yet, as the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart Google TV is now available for just $3,000.

Best Buy’s latest savings will get you massive savings on a new 100-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart Google TV, leaving it up for grabs at just a fraction of its price. So, the real problem will be getting this massive smart TV in your home or apartment. The largest variant before this model comes with a 75-inch screen size and is also receiving some interesting discounts at Amazon.com. However, getting a massive display will mean that you can easily enjoy one of the best cinematic experiences in your home, and it’s even better when you don’t have to pay full price for this amazing piece of tech.

Hisense’s U8 series arrives with the company’s proprietary ULED technologies to boost color, contrast, brightness, and more to deliver excellent image quality. You can also add QLED Quantum Dot Color to produce brighter, more brilliant, and more accurate colors. You can also add 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Audio with 50W of total power through five speakers and Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos to complete the cinematic experience.

Now, if you're not satisfied with a 100-inch smart TV, you can also consider picking up one of Hisense's UST projectors, which will deliver a massive 120-inch screen.