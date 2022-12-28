Hisense is closing 2022 with insane deals, getting you a new smart TV for as low as $140 on select models. But today’s best offer will help you save up to 42 percent on a very compelling option, as you can now get your hands on a new 58-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $350.

You can currently score huge savings on a new Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, as the 58-inch model is now available for just $350. This smart TV is usually listed for $600, but today’s deals will help you shave $250 off the final price tag. Of course, you can also opt for the smaller 50-inch model, which sells for $390 thanks to a 26 percent discount, but you would be paying more for a smaller 60Hz refresh rate display. Either way, you would get a great new Fire TV with Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, fantastic sound, and support for today’s most popular streaming services.

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series The Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV arrives with a 4K display capable of delivering up to 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot technology, and Full Array Local Dimming to deliver purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. See at Amazon (US)

You can also go for the higher-end Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, as it is now available for $1,000 on its 65-inch version after receiving a $400 discount. This model has the same features as the U6 Series, but you get a better QLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. You can also get the most affordable option when you go for the 32-inch Hisense A4 Series HD Smart Android TV, which is also available for $200 on its larger 43-inch FHD version thanks to a 17 percent discount.