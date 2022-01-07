Hisense ULED Premium U7G Series, and more smart TV models are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a fantastic selection of smart TVs for you to check out. First up, we have the Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV that is receiving a 24 percent discount on its 55-inch model, which means that you can purchase your new Android 4K Smart TV for just $650 after seeing a $200 discount. This model comes with Alexa compatibility, support for your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.

The U7G smart TV series features Hisense’s exclusive ULED technologies that will help to boost the color, contrast, brightness, and more on your new TV. You also get native 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture, and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. If you want a larger display, you can also consider checking out the 65-inch model that goes for $899 after receiving an 18 discount that translates to $201 savings. And the larger 75-inch model can be yours for $1,300 after seeing a 10 percent discount, but you must also remember to add the on-page coupon to get the extra $50 savings.

And if you want other options to choose from, you can consider the Hisense 65-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV that is now available for $630 after seeing a $250 discount. This model features 60Hz refresh rates, an LED display, and several other features. And if you want to go all out, you can also check out the Hisense 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV that is now available for $1,500 after a $350 discount representing 19 percent savings. This model features an LCD display, Dolby Vision HDR High Dynamic Range + HDR10, and more for an amazing media experience.

Hisense ULED Premium U7G Hisense Class R8 Series Sony X85J Smart TV

Suppose you’re not really sure about getting a new Hisense smart TV. In that case, you can also consider purchasing a new Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV that comes with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision HDR, and more for $1,398 on its 5-inch model that currently receives a $401.99 discount. You can also opt for the smaller 43-inch model that is available for $698 after seeing a seven percent discount. Finally, you can also check out the TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV that is up for grabs at just 280 after seeing a 20 percent discount that will get you $70 savings.