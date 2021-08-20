If you’re looking for an excellent smart TV that won’t break the bank, you can consider grabbing a new Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV that’s currently selling for $901.34 after receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $98 savings. This smart TV features Alexa compatibility, and its ULED technology boosts color, contrast, brightness, motion, and more. It also comes with Ultra Motion and 120Hz refresh rates for you to enjoy your favorite movies and series.

You can also get the all-new Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that is now selling for $370 after a 21 percent discount that represents $100 savings for you, and if you want a smaller option, you can also grab the 43-inch model that’s up for grabs at $349.99 with $20 savings.

And since we’re talking TVs, you can score a new Apple TV 4K for just $130 and $20 savings at B&H on its 32GB storage model. If you want more storage space, you should grab the 64GB storage variant at Best Buy that’s also getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $160.

Enhance your experience with a new Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player that’s currently getting a $30.99 discount, which leaves this streaming media player available for $99. This option comes with free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and more than 150 free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel.

And if you want a smaller option, you can opt for the Roku Ultra 2020, that’s now available for $90 after a $10 discount. Finally, the Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player is getting the same discount as the Apple TV, meaning you can get one for $130 after $20 savings.