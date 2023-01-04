Hisense has launched its next generation of TVs at CES 2023. Here's everything you need to know.

CES is all about displays and Smart TVs. While Samsung and LG have already showcased their new lineup of TVs and monitors, Hisense today unveiled its next generation of ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023. With the new generation of ULED TVs, Hisense is expanding mini LED technology throughout the entire ULED lineup. In addition to the new ULED and Laser TVs, Hisense has also showcased UX TV, which is based on ULED X, the next generation of ULED technology.

U8K Series

The Hisense U8K series is the company's flagship offering, and it builds on the success of the U8 series, which introduced mini LED technology paired with Hisense's ULED technology for the first time. The U8K series offers the best picture quality and value in the mini LED category, with more than double the number of local dimming zones as the previous year and a brightness of up to 1500 nits.

It also has a range of screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches and features an anti-glare, low-reflection screen to reduce TV reflections. The U8K series has a 144 Hz native refresh rate for a smooth picture and gaming experience, and it also has popular features like Game Mode Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, Auto Low Latency Mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, and ultra-high-speed HDMI ports.

U7K Series

The Hisense U7K series is designed for gaming and offers a range of screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches. It has a mini LED upgrade paired with Hisense's ULED technology and Quantum Dot technology. In addition to these, the U7K has a range of picture quality features such as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLR Quantum Dot, IMAX Enhanced, and FilmMaker Mode.

Like the U8K series, the U7K series also features a 144 Hz variable refresh rate for smooth motion. Optimized for gaming, the U7K also has automatic low-latency mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR 10+ Gaming, and Dolby Vision for full-spectrum visuals. It has support for ultra-high-speed HDMI ports that provide fluid gameplay with fast response times and minimal motion blur.

U6K Series

The Hisense U6K series is an entry-level premium model that offers mini LED technology paired with Hisense's ULED technology and Quantum Dot technology. It has more local dimming zones, and higher peak brightness than the last year's U6 series. Like the other TVs on the list, the U6K series comes with features such as Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10+, Quantum Dot, MEMC, and FilmMaker Mode for a top-notch viewing experience.

It also has Game Mode and Dolby Vision with a 60Hz VRR and auto-low latency mode for gamers. The series has Dolby Atmos sound and eARC for premium audio capabilities, and it comes in screen sizes ranging from 50 to 85 inches. Hisense says the prices for the U6K series TVs under $500, while the prices for the U7K and U8K series are unknown at the moment.

Source: Hisense

UX TV

UX is perhaps the most advanced LED TV that Hisense has unveiled today. The UX TV is based on Hisense's ULED X technology, the company's most advanced version of ULED technology. Hisense says that with a 16-bit light control algorithm, ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV, all while also reaching the brightness of Quantum LED. Thanks to the ULED X technology, the UX TV can reach a peak brightness of 2500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1.

Thanks to Hisense's Hi-View Engine X chipset, 20,000 Mini LEDs, and 5000+ dimming zones, the TV makes automatic adjustments to deliver the best picture quality. The UX series has an 85-inch screen size, 4K resolution, expanded viewing angle, ultra low reflection panel, Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6E, FreeSync Premium Pro, and more. The UX series also features the newly developed audio system called CineStage X, which boasts over 80 watts of power, seven speakers, and a 4.1.2 multi-channel audio system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Source: Hisense

In addition to the ULED TVs, Hisense also unveiled a range of new Laser TV and Laser Cinema at CES 2023. The new Laser TV range includes the L9H TriChroma Laser TV and the L5H 4K Smart Laser TV, both of which feature high-gain ALR screens for improved brightness, built-in TV tuners, Google TV, and top-notch audio quality. The L9H TriChroma also includes a triple-laser light engine and Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast, and the L5H includes a single X-Fusion Blue Laser Light Source and support for Dolby Vision.

There is currently no information on when the new Hisense products will make it to the market, but we will keep you updated on any developments. For more such exciting technology debuts at CES 2023, make sure to follow Pocketnow for all the latest news and coverage.