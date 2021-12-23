Hisense ULED Class U8G Android 4K Smart TV and more TVs are on sale

We keep receiving awesome deals from Amazon.com, where we have spotted several smart TVs on sale. First up, we have the Hisense ULED Premium Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV that is currently receiving a 25 percent discount that will translate to $250 savings. This means that you can purchase your new TV for $750; well, if you go for the 55-inch model, that is. And if you want a larger display, you can also pick up the 65-inch model that is getting a 23 percent discount so that you can pick up yours for just under $1,000, and you will score more than $300 savings.

You can also check out VIZIO’s P-Series that is also on sale. You can get the 65-inch model for $920 after an $80 discount. This will get you a new 65-inch VIZIO P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV. It features Apple AirPlay 2, a built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, and more. However, you can also opt for the 75-inch variant for $1,196, which is $303 less than its regular price.

Hisense ULED Class U8G 4K Smart TV VIZIO P-Series 4K Smart TV Sony X85J

We have also spotted some interesting deals on the Sony X85J smart TV series that is now up for grabs at just $898 on its 65-inch model, which almost gets you $302 savings. This deal is quite interesting as this is one of Sony’s best options in the smart TV department. And you can also browse between this TV’s different display sizes, as they are also getting some love.

Finally, if you want to go crazy, you can get the 55-inch LG OLED C1 Series for $1,297 after a $200 discount. This option features Alexa built-in, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, and other amazing features. And if you’re looking for one of the most affordable options, you can check out the 43-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart LED TV that is available for $270 after an $80 discount.