You can currently head over to Amazon.com to get yourself a new 55-inch Hisense ULED Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility for just $900 after receiving a $50 discount. This smart TV supports your favorite streaming services, and its exclusive ULED technology will boost the color, contrast, brightness, and motion of your favorite content.

You will also find the Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series on sale. It is currently getting a 15 percent discount, which translates into $502 savings and to make things even better, you will receive $500 extra savings when you enter code N3QIEHRHM4RR at check out. You can use this $ 500 credit towards future purchases at Amazon.com. Finally, you can also opt to get a new Sony 48-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,298 after a $201.99 discount.

Other deals feature the Garmin Legacy Saga series Star Wars Vader that’s now selling for $380 after a $20 discount, and if you fancy the Star Wars Rey-inspired premium smartwatch, you can grab one for $340 with 4609 savings. These watches come with a 1.3-inch display and a lithium polymer battery that will give you up to eight days of battery life in smartwatch mode. You can also score a new Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for half the price, as it’s currently getting a 50 percent discount. In other words, you can grab your new Air Fryer for just $30 with $30 savings. It comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and dual control temperature with a 60-minute timer.

Finally, you can get a new Govee Smart LED Bedside Lamp for $42 after a 44 percent discount. This RGBWW dimmable modern lamp works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and twenty different scene modes for your bedroom.