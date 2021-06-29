You can currently head over to Amazon.com to get yourself a new 55-inch Hisense ULED Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility for just $900 after receiving a $50 discount. This smart TV supports your favorite streaming services, and its exclusive ULED technology will boost the color, contrast, brightness, and motion of your favorite content.

You will also find the Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series on sale. It is currently getting a 15 percent discount, which translates into $502 savings and to make things even better, you will receive $500 extra savings when you enter code N3QIEHRHM4RR at check out. You can use this $ 500 credit towards future purchases at Amazon.com. Finally, you can also opt to get a new Sony 48-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,298 after a $201.99 discount.

    Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch

    Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series

    Sony 48-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV

Other deals feature the Garmin Legacy Saga series Star Wars Vader that’s now selling for $380 after a $20 discount, and if you fancy the Star Wars Rey-inspired premium smartwatch, you can grab one for $340 with 4609 savings. These watches come with a 1.3-inch display and a lithium polymer battery that will give you up to eight days of battery life in smartwatch mode. You can also score a new Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for half the price, as it’s currently getting a 50 percent discount. In other words, you can grab your new Air Fryer for just $30 with $30 savings. It comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and dual control temperature with a 60-minute timer.

Finally, you can get a new Govee Smart LED Bedside Lamp for $42 after a 44 percent discount. This RGBWW dimmable modern lamp works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and twenty different scene modes for your bedroom.

    Garmin Legacy Saga Series

    Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

    Govee Smart LED Bedside Lamp

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
The Razer Book 13, Blade 15, Intel Macs and more are on sale today
Check out the best laptop and Mac deals available At Amazon and B&H, where we find Razer gaming laptops, Intel processors, and more on sale
Hisense is offering up to £500 cashback on selected TVs
Hisense has announced a cashback offer for up to £500 off new TVs bought between June 9 and July 21, 2021.
Human Things has some nice Genki products on sale during Prime Day
Check out the latest deals on gaming accessories from Genki, where you will find the “Smallest Capture Card” and more on sale