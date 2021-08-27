You can currently score a new Hisense ULED 4K Premium 50U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series 50-Inch Android Smart TV for just $500 after receiving a $30 discount over at Amazon.com. This 2021 model features ULED technology that will boost colors, contrast brightness, and more, plus its Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut will also help improve your viewing experience.

The Hisense ULED Premium is also on sale, and you can get your 65-inch model for $1000 after a $100 discount. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider grabbing the 50-inch Hisense Roku 4K UHD Smart TV that’s now available for $450 with $50 savings. You can also get a new Wemo Smart Plug to help you control your devices at home with the help of your favorite voice assistant. It’s currently available for $18 after a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can save $7 when you buy one.

We already covered tons of gaming-focused deals earlier today, but a couple more cant hurt. For example, the Elite Series 2 Controller for Xbox One is now available for $164 with $16 savings, and the best part is that this Xbox Controller will work with the latest Xbox models in the market and any laptop or PC running on Windows 10.

You can also grab a new HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $50 after a 29 percent discount that translates to $20 savings. Or you can opt for the EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard that’s also selling for $50, but it gets a massive 62 percent discount that means $80 savings for you.

We already covered some nice webcams yesterday on our Razer deals post, but you can also check out the Logitech Brio Ultra HD Webcam that’s now available for $146 with $54 savings, and the SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC is available for $140 after a $90 discount, in case you need extra storage.