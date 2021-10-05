We keep on getting some fantastic deals from Amazon.com. The latest deals feature the Hisense ULED 4K Premium Quantum Dot QLED Series Android Smart TV that starts at just $500 when you go for the smaller 50-inch model that’s currently getting a $30 discount. However, this deal will only get you 6 percent savings.

If you want the best savings possible, you will have to look at the larger options. For instance, you can grab the 55-inch variant with 16 percent savings, meaning you will only have to pay $550 after a $100 discount. In addition, the 65-inch and the 75-inch models are getting 18 percent and 20 percent discounts, respectively. This means that you can pick one of these Hisense smart TVs for $700 and $995 and still manage to score $150 and $255 savings.

The best part is that any of these Hisense ULED 4K Premium Smart TVs comes with a 100 day no regrets guarantee, which allows you to try the TV for $100 days, and if you’re not pleased with your products, you can simply return it.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also check out the Hisense ULED Premium U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV that’s getting the same 100-day no regrets guarantee and a 10 percent discount on its 65 and 75-inch variants. In other words, you can get yours for $990 and receive $110 savings. The LG LED 4K UHD NanoCell TV is also on sale, and you can get the 75-inch models for $1,147 after a 24 discount that translates to $353 savings. Or check out the Sony A80J 65-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD smart Google TV that’s getting a 22 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,798.

You can also improve your content with the help of a third-generation Fire TV Stick that’s currently getting a 35 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for just $26 and score $14 savings. You can also save $20 off the Fire TV Stick 4K when entering promo code ADDFTV at checkout. The latest Apple TV 4K model is also on sale. You can get yours for $169 after a $10 discount on its 32GB storage option.