Super Bowl TV deals are long gone now, but there’s still a chance for you to pick up a new 4K smart TV for less, as Hisense’s latest offers will get you huge savings and several options for you to choose from.

This week’s smart TV deals will help you score huge savings on a new Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Quantum Dot Google 4K Smart TV, starting with the 85-inch model, which is now available for $1,800. You won’t see any savings on the product’s landing page since this is a very interesting price cut that brings it down from its original $2,500 selling point. This option arrives with a large 4K QLED display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get interesting features, such as Quantum Dot technology, Alexa compatibility, Dolby Vision HDR picture, and Dolby Atmos sound to enjoy cinema technology in your home, a bright display that tops out at 500 nits, and a Game Mode Pro for those who love gaming.

Hisense U7H QLED TV This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. See at Amazon (US)

Of course, there are more affordable options if you choose to pick a smaller screen size. For instance, you can get the same model with a 75-inch display for $1,000, and the best part is that this model launched with a $1,800 price tag, meaning that you will be able to score $800 savings. Or get the smaller 55-inch model for just $550, down from a $1,000 price tag, which translates to $450 savings.

If you want a better experience, then I suggest you check out the Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Smart Google TV that starts at $699 after receiving a $450 price cut. Or go for the 65-inch model for $998 with $400 savings. And if you want the most affordable options available, then you can take a look at the Hisense A6 Series that goes for $400 on its 65-inch model at Best Buy.com. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can also consider picking up the 43-inch variant for just $238.

And since we include tons of options with 55 and 65-inch display sizes, I also suggest you add a new Govee LED Strip Lights & Light Bars with Camera kit to make your content stand out even more. This product usually sells for $150, but you can now get your hands on one for just $90 thanks to a 7 percent discount and a $50 on-page coupon. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can consider picking up Govee’s Smart LED Strip Lights for just $25 or set the mood with Govee’s Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack for just $30.