Hisense, the number 5 TV brand in the U.S. (in units), has brought its entire 2020 line-up of Smart TVs to Las Vegas. The main selling point of Hisense products, according to the company, is the fact that they combine new technologies, such as ULED, multiple content platforms, and smart home capabilities in a sleek package at a competitive price point.

Consumers are tired of being dazzled with unattainable technology. Our lineup brings high-performing products that are not only accessible for the consumer yearning for an enhanced experience, but exceed expectations in each of their respective categories David Gold, Hisense U.S.A. Vice President, Consumer Electronics

We’re talking about eight complete product families, with multiple screen size options within. The top of the line is the L5 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV, which uses blue laser light source to produce sharp, precise images, on its 100-inch display.

The H9G Quantum Series uses ULED technology and brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos image and sound technologies to enhance the user experience, alongside Google Assistant integration.

The H8G Quantum Series gets Quantum Dot technology, and is packed with features like ULED technology, Hi-View Engine, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Just like the previous models above, it’s an Android TV with access to tons of apps and Google Assistant integration.

You can, of course, check out the rest of the devices on the Hisense homepage. You can find pricing and availability info below for all models.