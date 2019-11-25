Hisense announced the latest addition to its Roku TV line-up, the Hisense R8. It’s a 4K ULED Roku TV with the model number R8F, that will be available in two sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch.

This Hisense R8 television establishes an exciting new standard as a flagship model for Hisense, with incredible brightness and support for wide dynamic range features that can deliver a beautiful picture. With the large library of 4K movies and TV shows available on the Roku platform, combined with support for features like HDR10, consumers should really enjoy this ULED 4K Roku TV. David Sharp, VP of product management for Roku TV

Packed with next-gen tech like the ULED technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, all the features of the Roku platform, the Hisense R8 takes the image to the next level, fine-tuning it in real time.

Both sizes of the Hisense R8F Ultra HD Roku TV will be available mid-December at Amazon and Walmart, and they will go for $499.99 and $699.99, respectively.

Source: Hisense