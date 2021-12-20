Hisense Quantum Dot 4K Smart TV, Apple TV 4K and more are on sale right now

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon, where you will find up to $300 savings on the Hisense ULED Premium Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV. This means that you can get the 65-inch model for just $800 after receiving a 27 percent discount or the larger 75-inch model for $1,200 with the same $300 savings. However, you can also opt for the smaller 55-inch variant that sells for $600, but this model will only score you $250 savings.

The Hisense ULED Premium U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV was launched this year, so it’s one of the company’s best and latest offerings. It features 120Hz refresh rates, ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, motion, and more. These Android smart TVs also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you have an amazing experience. And if you’re not pleased with your purchase, these TVs are coved by Hisense’s 100 day no regrets guarantee that will get you your money back if you are not satisfied with your purchase.

Hisense ULED Premium U7G Apple TV 4K Echo Dot

Your new smart TV is already great by itself, but you can always make it better with the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K that is seeing a rare $9 discount that will let you pick one up for $170. This model comes with 32GB storage space, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, HDR with Dolby Vision, Apple’s new Siri Remote, and other great features. You can also add a new Echo Dot to the package, as it is currently seeing a $20 discount. This means that you can get your new smart speaker for just $30. You can get two of these and enjoy amazing stereo sound, and you can also opt for the larger Echo that is now up for grabs for $60 after a $40 discount.