HiSense premium line-up announced at CES 2022 with Mini LED and New Laser Technologies

Hisense has some of the best bang for buck smart TVs on the market, and it seems that its selection has just gotten better after the new products that were announced during CES 2022. The company has recently announced its 2022 lineup featuring Laser TVs soundbars and new premium ULED series with Mini LED options.

“Year after year, Hisense continues to grow. Our success stems from an acute focus on one thing: making great products,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “By prioritizing our products above all else - ensuring we’re delivering the best performance to consumers - and putting premium options within people’s reach, we have become a major force within the consumer electronics industry. In 2021 Hisense was the fastest-growing among the top five TV brands in North America - specifically with screens in the 50-inches and above category - and celebrated our most award-winning year to date. We are proud to see consumers and experts take notice and look forward to building on the success, bringing consumers even better products in 2022.”

Hisense U9H series

The new Hisense U9H Series for 2022 is the best Hisense has to offer to the market. This model introduces Mini LED to its lineup that features HDR performance with a bright picture, vivid colors, and excellent contrast. This is possible thanks to Hisense’s ULED technology that improves Mini LED by enabling a seamless relation between hardware and software, which helps by enhancing color, contrast, motion, and brightness. This tech also gives users automatic adjustments in real-time, continuous scene-by-scene modifications, and fine-tuning each frame.

The new Hisense U9H also features 120Hz native refresh rates, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, a wide range of colors, low latency mode, Game Mode Pro, variable refresh rates, and FreeSync for amazing gaming performance.

Hisense U8H series

Next up is the U8H series, the best all-around TV from Hisense. This model was one of the company’s most popular TVs in 2021, so we can expect a similar performance by this year’s iteration. It now comes with Mini LED technology paired with Hisense’s ULED technology and Quantum Dot. The new U8H series is also getting a 75-inch display option for those who want an extremely large smart TV. This model also features 120Hz refresh rates, 1500 nits of peak brightness, and improved picture quality thanks to its upgrades, including IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and you also get variable refresh rates, Freesync and Game Mode Pro.

Hisense U7H series

If you are more interested in getting the perfect Smart TV for gaming, you can check out the U7H series. This model will also deliver outstanding performance and Game Mode Pro. This means that your smart TV will recognize gaming sequences and automatically optimize display settings for a fantastic experience. You also get auto-low latency and 120Hz refresh rates for smooth and fluid gameplay with minimal motion blur and halo effects.

Hisense U6H series

Finally, the U6H series, the most affordable option from Hisense, comes with Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10/10+/adaptive, FiImMaker Mode, and a 60Hz native refresh rate which means excellent picture quality for less. You also get audio enhancements like Dolby Atmos and eARC, and the best part is that it starts at $580 on its 50-inch model.

If you plan on getting any of these models, you will have to wait, as some of them will have you waiting for a while. The U9H will be available in late-summer 2022, and it will go for $3,200 on its 75-inch model. The U8H will be available mid-Summer 2022 starting at $1,099 MSRP and available in 55, 65, and 75-inch screen sizes. Finally, the U7H and U6H will arrive around the same time, starting at $800 and $580, respectively.