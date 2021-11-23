Hisense launches a massive "One Year to Go" prize giveaway

Hisense, the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, announced a massive “One Year to Go” prize giveaway that will run from November 18 until December 18. The giveaway includes tech, such as TVs and soundbars worth thousands. The Hisense giveaway marks the World Cup tournament countdown, with exactly 365 days to go until the men’s football championship.

The prizes will be exclusively available to consumers when they purchase selected Hisense products from a range of TVs and appliances. All purchases have to be made on qualifying items between November 18 and December 18, 2021, and answer a simple question on the online portal. Customers will simply have to show proof of purchase in order to qualify.

Hisense will giveaway the following items, and it will have three tiers of prizes:

Tier 1: 5 x £1,000 cash prizes

5 x £1,000 cash prizes Tier 2: 5x Hisense 65-inch U8G and 5 x Hisense HS214 Soundbars and a year’s subscription to Disney+

5x Hisense 65-inch U8G and 5 x Hisense HS214 Soundbars and a year’s subscription to Disney+ Tier 3: Hisense HS214 Soundbars

The giveaway will include participating retailers such as AO.com, Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis, and Amazon. The Hisense prize draw will be available on purchases across the 2021 range, and with products such as the Laser TV portfolio, the fan favourite A7GQ, and the HS214 Soundbar. The company will also qualify a huge range of applications to the prize draw, including the PureFlat Fridge Freezer range, and the I8433C Induction Hob.

With the holidays around the corner, it’s a great giveaway offering excellent prizes, worth thousands. If you are looking to pick up any of the qualifying products, it’s a great way to enter into the giveaway, and get a chance at winning one of the prizes. The terms and Conditions can be read on the Hisense website if you want to find out more information about the giveaway, or if you wish to enter.