Hisense revealed the newest addition to their premium entertainment lineup: the L9G TriChroma Laser TV. The new L9G has 3000 lumens, 4K resolution, and an ultra-short throw projection that features the TriChrome laser engine.

The new engine uses pure red, green, and blue lasers to achieve 107% of the BT.2020 color space. The L9G also comes with a large 40W Dolby Atmos sound system, HDMI ports, supports HDR10/HLC, has a Filmmaker mode, and it’s WiSA Ready.

Hisense has multiple options, depending on the viewers’ preferences and home setup. It offers a dedicated home teacher with the L9G, and it has ALR Cinema Screen that has excellent color accuracy, wide viewing angles. For those looking to replace their tv in their living room, the L9G with ALR Daylight Screen may be a better option as it has increased brightness levels and ambient light rejection capabilities. Customers can choose from two sizes: there is a 100-inch variant and a 120-inch model that comes with ALR Cinema Screen technology.

The L9G TriChrome Laser TV also has an Android TV built-in, so you can easily play YouTube, Huli, Prime Video, Disney+, and many more services. It also has Google Assistant built-in. Alexa is also available, and it comes with Control4 certification that allows the use of other smart home IoT devices and system control.

The L9G Laser TV, including the 100-inch or 120-inch with ALR screen, are available from resellers found at Hisense-usa.com. The 100-inch model retails at $5,499.99 and is now shipping to consumers. The 120-inch will be available in the coming weeks for $5,999.99. Hisense is also holding “Hisense’s Upgrade Season event”, consumers who purchase the 100-inch L9G in September can enter a contest to win their L9G for free. The contest and more information about the event can be found here.