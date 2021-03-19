Hisense is bringing an even bigger cinema experience to your home with its new L5F Series Laser Cinema. It comes with 4K color range, built-in speakers with dbx-tv cinematic sound – all of this on the Android TV platform. It offers a complete home theater solution with a new 120-degree ambient light rejecting screen. It is now available to purchase at Amazon, BeachCamera.com and Vanns.com for USD 4,999.99.

The 120” L5 Laser Cinema is equipped with the Android TV platform. Viewers can choose from more than 5,000 apps and games including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and much more. Android TV also comes with built-in Google Assistant, so consumers can use the voice remote to quickly access their smart home devices, check out what they want to watch.

“The Laser Engine is a breakthrough in TV product development, redefining the way that TVs can present images, and leading the next generation of display technology,” says the company.

The L5 utilizes a blue laser light source to create razor-sharp, precise images. It can reach nearly 2,700 lumens and span over a billion colors. Together with Hisense patented technologies, the L5 brings laser-focused detail and brightness only seen in cinemas to your home.

You get a big screen experience with a 120” ambient light-rejecting screen. Positioned at only 13.8 inches from the wall, the ultra short throw TV produces a picture that is bright and detailed in any type of lighting, bringing the cinematic experience home – not just in color quality and sound – but also in size.

The L5 exceeds the Rec. 709 standard UHD color range, and reaches 83% of DCI-P3. This means a highly accurate and enhanced spectrum of color that makes images more realistic, natural, and true-to-life. It also supports HDR10 and HLG decoding, and comes with embedded 30W speakers.