Hisense TVs are coming to India. The products including QLED and LED ranges of smart televisions will be launched on August 6. The range will be made available through Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. It is expected to be priced competitively for the segment.

The TVs are expected to pack premium features such as smart connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR support, and Dolby Atmos sound. They will come with Android TV 9 Pie and feature Google Assistant and Chromecast. Further, the range will allow access to various apps through the Google Play Store for Android TV.

The QLED range of Hisense TVs is also expected to offer premium features such as full array local dimming. The company will also be launching its Laser TV and Dual Cell 8K TV ranges in the coming months. Hisense says it is focusing on the premium and value-driven television segments in India.