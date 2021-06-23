Hisense is the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2020 (which, by the way, is happening in 2021). The company has announced cashback offer for up to £500 off new TVs bought between June 9 and July 21, 2021. Consumers who purchase a Hisense TV within this time frame can claim their cashback from August 25 until September 23.

Hisense says, “with the summer of sport truly underway with UEFA EURO 2020 in full swing, football fans across the country are enjoying full days of extraordinary matches for the next 2 weeks, what better time is there for upgrading your old TV sets?”

As the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2020, Hisense has announced a cashback offer for up to £500 off. The offer will be available on selected Hisense TVs, including the brand-new range of L5 Laser TVs, where you can get a huge £500 cashback across the various models available in 88-inch and 100-inch screen sizes – built for you to enjoy a cinematic experience and so much more, on the big screen!

Available from a wide range of participating retailers, including AO.com, Argos, Curry’s, and Amazon, Hisense’s cashback offers are available across its wide range of 2021 models. Starting with £100 cashback off its A7GQ 4K QLED model and increasing to £400 off the flagship 65” U8GQ and even £500 off the range of Laser TVs, ensuring there is an offer to suit everyone this summer.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering cutting edge TV technologies at fantastic prices, and this limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to get even more out of their purchase.

“Two-year warranty is offered as standard with all of our products when you register your product online, making it easy for shoppers to buy with confidence.”