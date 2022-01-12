Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV and more smart TVs are on sale

You can currently purchase your new Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for as low as $500 if you choose to go for the smaller 55-inch model. This smart TV comes with hands-free voice control when you combine it with your favorite Alexa device, making it a very convenient choice. This option comes with a 4K LCD display capable of 120Hz refresh rates, plus you get several amazing features such as Dolby Vision HDR Picture and Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, enhanced contrast, AI, Google Assistant built-In and a $150 discount that makes it even more compelling. And remember that the Amazon Echo Dot is also on sale so that you can purchase one for just $35 after a $15 discount.

If you’re interested in a larger display, you can also opt for the 65-inch model of the Hisense Class H9 4K ULED Smart TV that is now available for $700 after a 10 percent discount that will get you around $78 savings. You can also pair this model with your favorite Amazon speaker or use it with Google Assistant.

Hisense Class H9 Hisense Class H8 Hisense ULED Premium U6G

Other, more affordable Hisense options come as the Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV that goes for just $600 after seeing a 40 percent discount that translates to $400 savings on its 65-inch model. And if you want the 55-inch model, you can pick up one for $450 after a $280 discount that makes it another great option to consider. It also comes with Voice Remote, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and other great features. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider purchasing the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 75U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series 75-Inch Android Smart TV that is now available for $1,000. Just remember to add the on-page coupon if you want to score $50 savings.

Other options include the TCL Class 6 Series mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV that also goes for $1,000 after receiving a $300 discount, which makes this deal very compelling, and it gets even better when you find out that this deal will also allow you to pick up a Google Nest Hub TV for $50. And if you don’t mind having an Open-Box product, you can also get your new 65-inch smart TV for just $700.