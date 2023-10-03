We have great news for those looking to get the best cinematic experience at home, as Hisense has recently added two new laser TV projectors to its lineup of powerful devices, and the best part is that they’re already receiving some interesting discounts. First up, we have the Hisense L9H Laser TV TriChroma Ultra Short Throw Projector selling for $5998 after scoring $500 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Hisense’s new L9H Laser TV Trichroma Ultra Short Throw Projector is now available for purchase at Amazon and Best Buy with a $6,498 price tag, but the good news is you can currently get yours and score $500 in instant savings. This will get you a new ultra short throw projector with a 120-inch ALR cinema screen, where you will be able to enjoy 4K UHD content with a 3,000 ANSI lumen image, support for Dolby Vision & Atmos, HDR10, and more. It runs on Google TV, so you will also find a vast library of apps to watch your favorite content.

The more affordable Hisense L5H Laser TV X-Fusion also receives a $500 discount, which means you can take your home for $4,000. You get basically the same features except for a 2700 ANSI Lumens image on this model. And if you’re still not sold on any of these new products, remember that you can also consider picking up a new Hisense PX2-PRO Trichroma Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector for just $2898 after several price drops and the latest discount. Finally, you can also consider getting your hands on the Hisense C1 4K UHD Portable Mini Projector, as this option sells for just $1,798, thanks to a 10 percent discount.