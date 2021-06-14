Hisense has announced that its brand new 2021 TV range is now available for purchase in the United Kingdom. The TV range includes models from entry 4K level to high-end Mini-LEDs and laser TVs.

First, let’s start out with the flagship model: the U9GQ. It has lifelike images thanks to its Mini-LED technology that offers backlight control and better color management. It combines more than 10,000 pieces of backlight unit and Full Array Local Dimming Pro, which makes the peaking brightness to be over 3,000 nits. It uses more than 10,000 LED units on PCB, with only 2mm gap between each light, offering an amazing picture quality, according to the company.

The new model brings Quantum Dot Color delivering over 1 billion true-to-life colors to the 75-inch display, providing smooth gradients, vivid reds, green and blues, whilst the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision adjusts the images based on the content type. The display also has a high-refresh rate of 120Hz, along with MEMC technology.

The 2021 Laser TV lineup will have 88-inch and 100-inch screen sizes. Hisense’s Laser TV promises to deliver stunning picture detail and color precision, whilst the ambient light rejecting screens offer a more natural viewing experience with low blue light content.

A9G is a brand new model, it’ll be available in 55-inch and 65-inch configurations. Both models have an OLED display and HDR10+ support, as well as Dolby Vision IQ. The TVs are also part of the IMAX Enhanced program which brings Hollywood star quality into the home, according to the company.

The U8GQ model features a UHD Premium certificate, comes with Quantum Dot Color Full Array Local Dimming Pro and a peaking brightness of 1,000 nits. It offers an integrated picture quality solution of contrast, color, HDR-effect brightness. Additionally, the model features game mode, IMAX Enhanced licensing and a wide viewing angle.

As for the mid-range segment, Hisense has released three mid-range models, including the A7GQ and E76GQ models. Each one of the new models is bringing Quantum Dot, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision & Atmos support and they’re all also 60Hz with MEMC. The A4G model also offers a vivid picture and great sound quality thanks to DTS: Virtual X. It uses VIDAA U5 Smart OS to bring you all of the content and provide the entertainment center.

Completing the 2021 4K range, the entry level model is the A6G. It will be available in a wide range of screen sizes, from 43-inch up to 75-inch. It will feature a 4K display with 60Hz MEMC, it will also have VIDAA 5.0 software. We were unable to see any prices either on Hisense’s website, or in the press release. Hopefully the company will release that information very soon.