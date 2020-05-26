Today, Hisense announced an extensive new range, now on sale in the UK. The company’s flagship model is U8QF that comes with Quantum Dot Colour Technology, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. It delivers 1 billion colors for smoother gradients and vivid reds, greens, and blues.

It is touted to offer exceptional 4K clarity, with over 8 million pixels. It boasts Full Array Dimming Pro. Moreover, the device features Dolby Atmos through a built-in front-firing speaker specially tuned by JBL.

U8QF

It sports Hisense’s latest Smart TV OS, VIDAA U4, which is personalized, intuitive and smart. The OS allows the viewer to access all of their favorite entertainment from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Rakuten TV and Freeview Play but presented in an all-new Launcher view. It is fully customizable and the new home design allows you to view and access a wide number of apps and smart services easily in a linear layout.

U7QF

The U7QF model will be made available in 65-inch 55-inch and 50-inch. Hisense’s U7Q ULED 4K HDR Smart TV comes complete with Quantum Dot Colour offering over 1 billion shades of vivid color, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and HLG. The U7QF also features the VIDAA U4 OS, and with Amazon Alexa built in.

A7500F

The Hisense A7500F and AE7400F bring 4K HDR and Dolby Vision to a range of screen sizes. They come with DTS Virtual: X, which automatically recognises dialogue and separates it from background noise for a clearer audio experience.

A5600F

The A7560F is available in 43-inch and 50-inch and it comes with an immersive sports mode that automatically adjusts picture and audio settings when viewing sports, reducing motion blur with MEMC technology for the viewer to see every net-breaking goal in ultimate clarity. There is a Game Mode as well, which has input lag of less than 20ms.

A7300F

The A7300F is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, whereas the A7100F will sell in 58-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch variants. They offer 4K resolution with UHD AI Upscaling, Sports Mode, Alexa built-in and Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, the TVs feature a bezel-less design.