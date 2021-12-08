Hisense announced the new Hisense U800GR, its first 8K ULED Roku TV

Hisense is becoming more popular as time goes by. The company is well known for offering excellent products that won’t break the bank. It has a vast selection of products, including refrigerators, dishwashers, wine coolers, and more. Still, today we are going to focus on Hisense smart TVs, as the company has recently announced availability for its first 8K ULED Roku TV, the new Hisense U800GR.

The new Hisense ULED 8K Premium 800GR Quantum Dot QLED Series is official and available for purchase. This new Roku smart TV is already up for grabs at Amazon, where you will find it with a $2,400 price tag on its 74.5-inch model. The same 74.5-inch model is up for grabs at Best Buy, where you will find it for $2,700, which means that you basically get a $300 discount if you get yours at Amazon.com. It features a beautiful 8K ULED display with Full Array Local Dimming Zones, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You also get a 120Hz Native refresh rate and Quantum Dot Color.

“The U800GR is Hisense’s first 8K ROKU TV and is the ultimate entertainment powerhouse. With 4x the pixels of 4K, detail and definition is clearer than ever. And the 8K upscaler takes non-8K content and boosts it to near-8K quality, making 4K, 1080p, and 720p content look sharper than you have ever seen it.”

The Hisense ULED 8K Premium 75U800GR Quantum Dot QLED Series is also compatible with your favorite smart assistants. It includes a super bright display with 1,000 nits peak brightness across 180 local dimming zones. The best part is that you do not have to keep this smart TV if you are not completely happy with your purchase, as Hisense’s 100 Day No Regrets guarantee lets you test your new smart TV for 11 days, and if you don’t love it, you get your money back, so go ahead and check it out.