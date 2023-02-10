Time is almost running out. Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away, but you can still score insane deals on a new smart TV for you to enjoy this amazing sports event to the fullest, as Amazon is letting you get up to 36 percent savings on Hisense smart TVs and more.

Amazon’s latest deals will get you significant savings on a new smart TV or projector to enjoy this Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. First up, we have the 65-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Smart TV, which now sells for $898 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This model usually arrives with a $1,400 price tag, meaning you will enjoy more than $500 in savings. It also comes with Alexa support, Quantum Dot Technology, a bright 1,500-nit image, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and other amazing features.

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

This 36 percent discount is also applied to the smaller 50-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which is now available for $338. This 50-inch model launched with a $530 price tag, so it’s a very attractive deal if you want to upgrade your current setup. And if you want a larger alternative, you can also check out the Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV with a voice remote, a 75-inch screen, and a $600 price tag after receiving a $110 discount. This 2022 model features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 visual technology, Game Mode Plus, Sports Mode, and more.

And if you’re looking for more alternatives, you can pick up a new VIZIO MQ6 43-inch smart TV for just $298, down from a $358 price tag, or get a larger and higher-end 65-inch VIZIO OLED 4K HDR SmartCast Smart TV for $998 with $500 savings. And if you want a more affordable alternative, pick up the 65-inch VIZIO 4K HDR SmartCast Smart TV for $799 and score a $200 discount.