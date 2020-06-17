Hike

Hike is the latest app to jump on the bandwagon of creating social experiences like the Houseparty app. The Indian messaging app has launched Hikeland — a place to watch videos with friends. It is starting with a limited rollout of the feature today through a new tab in the app.

The feature lets you hang out in your own ‘Home’ to watch videos with friends and chat simultaneously. You can also go to ‘Big Screen’ to watch videos with other users and make new friends.

Currently, as TNW reports, only one friend can be invited to your home island to watch YouTube videos together while chatting over text or voice. Hike’s founder & CEO, Kavin Bharti Mittal, told the publication that the idea is to integrate all major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Dinsey+ Hotstar, and let people watch shows together.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Apple SOLVED the iPhone 12 Problem (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s possible plan with the iPhone 12, the new leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and more
Zoom won’t secure your video calls with end-to-end encryption, unless you pay
Zoom aims to discourage abusive use of the platform by leaving conversations of free accounts accessible to law enforcement officials.
Instagram to review how harassment, content distribution rules affect Black users
The Facebook-owned company will also assess the underlying systems to make sure that risks posed by algorithmic bias are brought under control.