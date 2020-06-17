Hike is the latest app to jump on the bandwagon of creating social experiences like the Houseparty app. The Indian messaging app has launched Hikeland — a place to watch videos with friends. It is starting with a limited rollout of the feature today through a new tab in the app.

The feature lets you hang out in your own ‘Home’ to watch videos with friends and chat simultaneously. You can also go to ‘Big Screen’ to watch videos with other users and make new friends.

Currently, as TNW reports, only one friend can be invited to your home island to watch YouTube videos together while chatting over text or voice. Hike’s founder & CEO, Kavin Bharti Mittal, told the publication that the idea is to integrate all major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Dinsey+ Hotstar, and let people watch shows together.