High-resolution Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL renders leak

Three more days until October 15 and the Google event which will introduce the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, possibly a 5G Pixel phone, and the Pixelbook Go. There’s little we don’t know at this point about the upcoming smartphones, but a better, closer look at unannounced devices is always exciting.

Thanks to XDA’s Max Weinbach, we’re getting a set of high-resolution renders for both phones. They’re the same renders we’ve previously seen, but this time you can zoom into those pixels.

An interesting bit of information comes from one of M. Brandon Lee’s unnamed sources, according to whom, the orange version of the phone will be a limited edition device. It will allegedly only be available during the pre-order period, after which you will no longer be able to grab it, unless Google changes its mind due to its popularity.

