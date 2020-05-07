If you’ve found yourself working from home a bit more often than usual lately, you’re far from alone. Now that millions of people have been forced to swap their familiar office for a slightly more casual at-home work environment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, working from home has become the new normal, and it’s looking like it’s going to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

And while there are plenty of perks that come with working from home (including unlimited trips to the fridge and a lack of pesky coworkers), it can be difficult to keep your private life private during video calls and conferences.

XSplit VCam makes it easy to transform your humble at-home work setup into a far more private and professional environment whenever you’re on a call, and a lifetime subscription is available for over 55% off at just $19.99.

This powerful app lets you quickly remove, replace, or even blur your entire background without having to use expensive and cumbersome green screens or third-party apps.

After a simple installation, you’ll be able to choose any image, video, webpage, or even YouTube clip to act as your background during video calls, and an adjustable blur slider makes it easy to give your dedicated webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode effect.

Compatible with every major streaming app including Open Broadcaster and Streamlabs, XSplit VCam is also ideal for virtual interviews, vlogs, game streaming, and virtually any other environment in which you need to digitally alter your surroundings.

Embrace the new work-from-home normal with a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam for just $19.99—over 55% off its usual price right now.

Prices are subject to change.