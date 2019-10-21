Hidden Lightning port discovered on the Apple TV 4K

Initially uncovered by Kevin Bradley on Twitter (tweet below), and further investigated by Steve Troughton-Smith, also on Twitter (tweet at the bottom, image above), a Lightning port was hidden by Apple on the Apple TV 4K. It’s placement is inside the Ethernet port, and its purpose is likely for debugging.

However, this Lightning port is not easily accessible, being in the very bottom of the Ethernet port. This is something Apple could easily access, should there be a need, but its placement suggests users weren’t even supposed to discover it.

As for the implications of the discovery for the community, 9to5mac notes that it could lead to “the expansion of jailbreak capabilities for the Apple TV 4K“. You can read more about the discovery, and its implications, by following the Twitter threads below.