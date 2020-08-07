The fact that HTC’s phone business continues to bleed money and that the company is far from its glory days is known to all. Even though the sales have dwindled, HTC has kept launching low-end or mid-range phones over the past couple of years, and the latest device to come out of its production line is an entry-level device called HTC Wildfire E2.

HTC’s new budget phone is already up for sale in Russia priced at RUB 8,760 (~ $120), but we are yet to come across a formal launch announcement. Unsurprisingly, the phone is made out of plastic and comes in two colors – blue and black. You get a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top and a 4,000mAh battery to keep it on.

The HTC Wildfire E2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chip paired with a decent 4GB of RAM. You get a 16MP primary camera at the back accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor, while selfie and video calling duties will be handled by an 8MP front camera. Unfortunately, we don’t have information about the phone’s arrival in more markets.

HTC Wildfire E2 specifications