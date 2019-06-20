Android

Hexa-camera Sony smartphone shooter specs suggested

A little over a week ago a report surfaced on Twitter suggesting that Sony might be working on a hexa-camera smartphone. That’s a phone with six cameras. Now the same person who started this, Max J., is circling back to the topic to bring us the actual specs of this alleged phone, not before mentioning that the final specs could be different due to this phone still being in development.

Let’s talk about the selfie-camera first: there will allegedly be a main 10MP sensor, and a 0.3MP ToF sensor for depth effects. Moving on to the six cameras on the back, it looks like Sony doesn’t take Nokia’s approach, where the Nokia 9 PureView has five basically identical shooter, three monochrome and two color.

Here’s what the report claims this Sony will use to shoot:

  • 20MP, f/2.4
  • 48MP f/1.2/f/2.4
  • 16MP f/2.4
  • 8MP f/2.4
  • 12MP f/1.2/f/2.4
  • 0.5MP ToF

From the description is looks like Sony will utilize two (two stage) variable-aperture cameras — Samsung is rumored to go three-stage with the Note10 — or some other method of doubling/halving the aperture.

This is all speculation on a single rumor for now, as there are no other reports talking about this phone, so keep skeptical until we hear more.

