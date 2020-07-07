Samsung Galaxy Note 20 recently appeared on the official Samsung website – by mistake, apparently – and ever since, we’ve been drooling over how beautiful it looks. Well, we finally have more to feast our eyes upon. Tipster Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) has shared a couple of live images of the Galaxy Note 20 (or a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) in a glossy black finish, and it looks gorgeous.

The leaked images focus on the camera module, and it looks almost exactly the same as the one we saw in the leaked renders last week. There are two regular cameras and a rectangular periscope lens opening stacked vertically, while the second column has the LED flash and what appears to be an assembly of ToF camera and laser autofocus below it.

The rear panel appears to be made entirely out of glass that curves around the edges, and there is a metallic frame to keep it all together. The camera bump is huge and appears to have a slightly different surface texture a contrasting finish, much like what we saw on the iPhone 11 series. We also get to see the S Pen with a matching color scheme.