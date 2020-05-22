VIVO recently started teasing its upcoming X50 series phones and the huge gimbal-style camera on it that is promised to deliver a superior stabilization output. Now, VIVO has released an official poster, giving us our first glimpse of the VIVO X50 and X50 Pro’s glass-and-metal sandwich design.

The VIVO X50 Pro can be seen packing four cameras, with the huge gimbal-inspired primary snapper sitting at the top. The main camera will reportedly use Samsung’s new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor, which comes with the Dual Pixel PDAF tech for faster focusing. There is a periscope camera lens at the bottom and two other sensors above it, likely a wide-angle and a macro camera.

As for the VIVO X50, it only has three cameras. The one at the top is the familiar gimbal-style camera with a huge opening and two other lenses below it. Notably, it misses out on the periscope camera that we see on its Pro sibling. We’ll get to know more about the two VIVO X50 series phones as the company releases more teasers ahead of its June 1 launch.

Source: Weibo