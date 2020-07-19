Image: Twitter / @MaxWinebach
OnePlus Buds – the first true wireless earbuds from the company – will debut on July 21 alongside the OnePlus Nord. However, we won’t have to wait too long to see what they look like. The folks over at 9to5Google extracted the official design renders of the OnePlus Buds from the latest OxygenOS update that was rolled out for the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus Buds will come in a trio of colors- black, blue, and white. They borrow some design elements from the OnePlus Bullets and it is clearly evident from the shape of the earpiece. OnePlus’s TWS earbuds will offer Dolby Atmos support and are also claimed to bring a “Find My Device” feature to the table.

Illustrations extracted from the code also hint at support for touch controls that will likely be used for calling, controlling music playback, and summoning the voice assistant, alongside fast pairing. The charging case is oval-shaped and has a round power button on one side while the tiny indicator light is on the other side.

