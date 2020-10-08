OnePlus appears to finally have had enough with leaks and speculations surrounding the OnePlus 8T. In a surprising move, the company has released an official teaser video that gives us our first glimpse of the phone’s design from the back. The device appears to be rocking a beautiful shade of green on what appears to be a curved glass panel that slopes to meet the metallic frame. OnePlus is calling this shade Aquamarine Green and says that it has a glossy finish. You can read more about the process that went into achieving that particular color and material finish in OnePlus’ official blog post here.
The biggest design change, however, is the camera lens setup. Instead of the centrally-aligned vertical camera lens strip that we’ve seen on the last few OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 8T opts for a corner-positioned rectangular camera island with rounded edges. The teaser clearly shows four camera lenses and a pair of circular LED flash modules. The overall design, however, doesn’t deviate much from the leaked renders that emerged a few months ago.
OnePlus 8T will go official on October 14, reportedly alongside a pair of new TWS earbuds – the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds Z Bass Edition. So far, OnePlus has officially confirmed a 120Hz display and 65W fast charging support for its upcoming phone. Talking about the rest of the hardware, it will reportedly pack a flat 6.55-inch FHD+ display, while the Snapdragon 865+ Soc will keep things running under the hood ticking alongside up to 12 gigs of RAM.
As for camera setup, it includes a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor for portrait photography. There is a 16MP selfie camera that is housed inside a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. The juice will be provided by a 4,800mAh battery, while OxygenOS 11 will handle things on the software side.