OnePlus appears to finally have had enough with leaks and speculations surrounding the OnePlus 8T. In a surprising move, the company has released an official teaser video that gives us our first glimpse of the phone’s design from the back. The device appears to be rocking a beautiful shade of green on what appears to be a curved glass panel that slopes to meet the metallic frame. OnePlus is calling this shade Aquamarine Green and says that it has a glossy finish. You can read more about the process that went into achieving that particular color and material finish in OnePlus’ official blog post here.

I see green. OnePlus calls it Aquamarine Green!

The biggest design change, however, is the camera lens setup. Instead of the centrally-aligned vertical camera lens strip that we’ve seen on the last few OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 8T opts for a corner-positioned rectangular camera island with rounded edges. The teaser clearly shows four camera lenses and a pair of circular LED flash modules. The overall design, however, doesn’t deviate much from the leaked renders that emerged a few months ago.

OnePlus 8T will go official on October 14, reportedly alongside a pair of new TWS earbuds – the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds Z Bass Edition. So far, OnePlus has officially confirmed a 120Hz display and 65W fast charging support for its upcoming phone. Talking about the rest of the hardware, it will reportedly pack a flat 6.55-inch FHD+ display, while the Snapdragon 865+ Soc will keep things running under the hood ticking alongside up to 12 gigs of RAM.

As for camera setup, it includes a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor for portrait photography. There is a 16MP selfie camera that is housed inside a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. The juice will be provided by a 4,800mAh battery, while OxygenOS 11 will handle things on the software side.