Here’s your first look at the upcoming Moto Watch 100 smartwatch

Motorola is expected to announce its new Moto Watch 100 smartwatch soon. Here's your first look at the upcoming smartwatch!

We know that Motorola has been working on a number of smartwatches. A leaked "investor note" earlier this year spilled the beans that Motorola is planning to launch its new smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100, this year, and the production is said to be starting this month. A new leak from reliable leak website 91Mobiles has now shown off the Moto Watch 100 in full renders.

Taking a quick look at the images shared, it seems that Motorola will be sticking to its circular smartwatch philosophy with the Moto Watch 100. The smartwatch has a circular display with two physical buttons on the right side of the watch. According to the images, the body will have a matte finish, whereas the buttons will have a metallic finish. However, unlike the modern-day smartwatch, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it appears that the upcoming Motorola smartwatch will not have a rotating bezel.

The publication says that the smartwatch will come with 355 mAh, something that has been leaked before, thanks to an FCC listing. The circular display is a 1.3-inch LCD panel. They also report that the Watch 100 will have Bluetooth 5.0 instead of Bluetooth 5.2, which was previously rumored.

Coming to health features, the smartwatch will feature the standard set of features that are now available across almost all the smartwatches, such as a heart rate tracking sensor, a sleep tracker, a step counter, and, thanks to COVID, a SP02blood oxygen sensor. There will also be a number of sports modes available on the device, but they're are unknown for now.

Other sensors on the Moto Watch 100 will include a GPS sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensors. Despite having a number of sensors on the device, the smartwatch will weigh only 29 grams and will measure 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm in dimension. As for the OS, the smartwatch could run on Google's latest WearOS platform.

There's no word on the pricing for now. However, as previous leaks and rumors have suggested, the smartwatch isn't expected to cost a lot. Nonetheless, the Moto Watch 100 will retain the premium feel, according to the report. The Moto Watch 100 is expected to be unveiled soon.

Source: 91Mobiles