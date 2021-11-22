Here's your first look at Google Play Store for web redesign

If you've ever used the Google Play Store's functionality of initiating app downloads from the web to your smartphone, you must have gotten through the old-looking (ugly, some might say) UI of the Play Store. Well, not so more. According to a report from AndroidPolice, the Google Play Store for the web is finally getting a brand new design.

Taking a first look at the redesign, the new Google Play Store for the web UI looks similar to the Android app design. The background is now white in color, app icons are larger, and the categories have shifted from the sidebar to the top bar. Some special apps, such as Netflix have a bigger header image that extends across the top of the screen.

Other UI improvements include a scroll bar for screenshots and a dedicated filter button for certain sections of the Play Store. Like in apps, you can select the Play Store for the web to show apps for phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, Wear OS, or car.

The new UI for Google Play Store for the web is only available in a few regions right now. Google hasn't officially said if the other regions would be getting the new UI anytime soon, but if you want to experience the new design on your account, you can head over to the Korean and Taiwanese version of the Google Play Store for the web and try it out yourself.

Via: AndroidPolice