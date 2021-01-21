Just in case you need some clarity amidst all the ‘LG quitting the smartphone business’ drama, Sony is still making phones – both flagships and mid-rangers. And one of its upcoming mid-range phones has just got the leal treatment ahead of the official debut. Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks has shared high-resolution renders of the Xperia 10 III, which as the name makes it abundantly clear, is a successor to the Xperia 10 II from 2020. But a quick look at the design of Sony’s upcoming phone will make you do double-check. Why?

Sony Xperia 10 III might go official next month

Well, the design remains virtually unchanged from its predecessor. Nonetheless, here are a few good things about the Xperia 10 III. It still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a physical fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the right edge that will likely be much faster than an in-display fingerprint scanning solution. The phone retains the signature tall-aspect ratio of the Xperia 10 II, and doesn’t look half-bad either. Plus, you get dual stereo speakers on the front, which is always a welcome addition.

Image: Voice / Steve H

On the front, you’ll find a 6-inch display, likely with the familiar 21:9 ‘Cinematic’ aspect ratio. While the side bezels are fairly thin, there are still some thick black bars on the top and bottom, which doesn’t exactly look very premium for a 2021 phone, let alone a mid-ranger that will likely cost somewhere $500. The Xperia 10 III will reportedly feature an 8MP selfie camera as well. Unfortunately, other details about the internal hardware such as display attributes, camera megapixels, processor make, and battery capacity are still under the wraps.

Familiar design, triple rear cameras, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor

There are three cameras at the back, and water-resistance will be a part of the package as well. The leakster, however, mentions that the Sony Xperia 10 III (read as Xperia 10 Mark 3) will likely be launched in the upcoming weeks. Additionally, if the launch cycle of its predecessor is anything to go by, the Xperia 10 III might go official as early as next month.

Image: Voice / Steve H