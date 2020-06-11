Samsung’s upcoming flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7, has been making rounds of the leak arena in the past weeks. Now, famed leakster Steve H. McFly (@onleaks) has shared what he claims to be hi-res renders of the Galaxy Tab S7, alongside a 360-degree video and dimensions of the device.

Talking about the design, the Galaxy S7 appears to be a minor rework upon the Galaxy Tab S6. The key difference is that the selfie camera has now been moved to the side, so that when you use the tablet in landscape mode, the front camera sits at the top. Moreover, there is now an LED flash sitting below the dual rear module. The vertical groove to magnetically keep the S Pen is still there, aligned with the camera module.

There are four speakers and a USB Type-C port at the bottom, while the edges have been squared off akin to the latest iPad Pro. Based on the dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S7 will pack an 11-inch display, most likely an AMOLED panel. Not much is not about the internal hardware, but the Galaxy Tab S7 will reportedly pack a 7,760 mAh battery. The device will reportedly go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

Source: Pigtou