Just over a week ago, we heard rumors that Motorola is preparing to launch a high-end smartphone codenamed ‘Nio’ that will come armed with a top-of-the-line Qualcomm processor. We also got to know some of its key specifications (alleged) such as a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and dual front snappers. Now, we might have our first glimpse of what the smartphone looks like, thanks to a leaked image.

Prolific leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has shared an image of what he claims to be the Motorola ‘Nio’, a phone that will reportedly debut as a Moto G-series smartphone soon. The device depicted in the leaked image appears to be a prototype unit and has a tall aspect ratio, similar to a few budget devices that the company has launched in the past couple of years. There are two selfie cameras at the top, housed in separate circular punch-hole cutouts.

Motorola Nio (Credit: Evan Blass / Voice)

Motorola will reportedly equip the ‘Nio’ with a FHD+ panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The two camera holes look weird, and it will likely be merged by blacking out the pixels between them to create a uniform pill-shaped outline. This is not something new though, as we’ve seen this implementation on a few smartphones rocking dual selfie cameras from other brands. As per a previous leak, the main 16MP front camera uses the OV16A1Q sensor and it is accompanied by an 8MP secondary snapper that relies on the Samsung S5K4H7 sensor.

Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The Motorola ‘Nio’ reportedly carrier the model number XT2125 and will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space. It will likely run Android 11 out-of-the-box, with the UI being an almost stock Android affair.