HUAWEI’s next flagship is still a few months away from its debut, but we might already have our first look – a rather detailed one – at the upcoming HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro. Tipster Steve H aka @OnLeaks – who leaked renders of the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40 earlier today – has now collaborated with PriceBaba to share high resolution renders and a 360-degree video of the more powerful HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro.

The main difference between the HUAWEI Mate 40 and its Pro sibling is that the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro has a more dramatically curved display – or a waterfall display – that almost wraps around the sides, save for the thin metallic frame. Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is shown rocking a periscope-style telephoto camera – something the standard HUAWEI Mate 40 misses out on – sitting alongside three other cameras.

Just like the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40, the Pro variant also has a huge camera bump. On the front, you’ll find a pill-shaped cutout in the top left corner housing two selfie cameras and a fingerprint sensor beneath the display. The panel will reportedly measure 6.7-inches diagonally, while the device is claimed to draw power from the in-house Kirin 1020 chip based on the 5nm process.