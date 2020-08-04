Image: OnLeaks x PriceBaba
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HUAWEI’s next flagship is still a few months away from its debut, but we might already have our first look – a rather detailed one – at the upcoming HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro. Tipster Steve H aka @OnLeaks – who leaked renders of the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40 earlier today – has now collaborated with PriceBaba to share high resolution renders and a 360-degree video of the more powerful HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro.

The main difference between the HUAWEI Mate 40 and its Pro sibling is that the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro has a more dramatically curved display – or a waterfall display – that almost wraps around the sides, save for the thin metallic frame. Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is shown rocking a periscope-style telephoto camera – something the standard HUAWEI Mate 40 misses out on – sitting alongside three other cameras.

Just like the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40, the Pro variant also has a huge camera bump. On the front, you’ll find a pill-shaped cutout in the top left corner housing two selfie cameras and a fingerprint sensor beneath the display. The panel will reportedly measure 6.7-inches diagonally, while the device is claimed to draw power from the in-house Kirin 1020 chip based on the 5nm process.

You May Also Like
Adobe may give us Google Pixel quality pictures with a new ‘universal camera app’
It seems that we may soon get a new ‘universal camera app’ that may help us get Google Pixel quality pictures in every smartphone
Realme V5
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC goes official in China
It comes with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP.
Black Shark 3 Pro
Black Shark 3S teased to go official soon
There is no word on the launch date yet.