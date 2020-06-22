Last week, we got our first look at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 3, which brings back the rotating bezel and is heavily rumored to launch next month. Now, more real-life images of the Galaxy Watch Active 3 have surfaced online, and for the first time, we see it with the screen turned on and some of its UI elements.

In the leaked images, which come courtesy of Twitter user TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV), we can see the main app launcher and a few pages in the setting menu. The layout is quite familiar, with the apps lined alongside the periphery in a circle. There is not much to extract here in terms of software or features, but the Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to boot Tizen OS 5.5.

However, we do know a lot about its specifications. There will be 41mm (1.2-inch display) and 45mm (1.4-inch display) variants, with a choice between stainless steel and titanium case options. It will also rock an IP68 certified and a MIL-STD-810G compliant build, and an Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor is on board as well. You can read more about the massive Galaxy Watch 3 leak here.